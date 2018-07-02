Felix Passlack: Norwich City sign Borussia Dortmund defender on loan

Felix Passlack made 16 Bundesliga appearances while on loan at TSG Hoffenheim last season

Norwich City have signed defender Felix Passlack on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Germany youth international Passlack, 20, will link up at Carrow Road with Canaries boss Daniel Farke, who previously coached at Dortmund.

"I'm looking forward to next season and I'm very happy to be here and I hope I can help the team," Passlack said.

"It's my first time in England and it was a dream as a child and I am very happy to be here."

Passlack joined Dortmund in 2012, made his debut aged 17, and has appeared in 14 games for the club.

He signed a new contract at Dortmund last summer, but spent last season on loan to TSG Hoffenheim, who finished third in the Bundesliga.

