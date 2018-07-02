Ruben Neves: Wolves midfielder signs new five-year deal

Ruben Neves (right) was named in the EFL Championship team of the year as he helped Wolves win promotion to the Premier League

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at Molineux until 2023.

The 21-year-old joined Wolves from Porto last summer for what was a Championship record fee of about £16m.

He helped the club to the title with six goals - all scored from outside the penalty area - and has attracted interest from other clubs.

"Ruben is thoroughly deserving of his new deal," sporting director Kevin Thelwell said.

"He has been an absolutely outstanding addition to the squad since his arrival last summer.

"It is no secret that there has been interest from other clubs, but Ruben is very mature for his age, incredibly level-headed, and loves being a part of the Wolves family."