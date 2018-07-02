Brazil beat Mexico to reach last eight

Neymar scored one goal and played a key role in the second as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Neymar started the move for the opener with a backheel on the edge of the area, before sliding in at the back post to turn home Willian's low cross.

Then, two minutes from time, he had a shot diverted into the path of Roberto Firmino, who sealed the win.

Brazil will face Belgium or Japan in the last eight in Kazan on Friday.