Jacob Davenport: Blackburn Rovers sign Manchester City youngster

From the section

Jacob Davenport had a loan spell in the Championship with Burton Albion last season

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed Jacob Davenport from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who did not make a senior appearance for the Premier League club, has agreed a four-year contract at Ewood Park.

Davenport spent the second half of last season on loan at Burton Albion, scoring once in 17 league outings for the Brewers.

He becomes Rovers' second signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.