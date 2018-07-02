Jack Walton: Barnsley goalkeeper signs new contract

Jack Walton in action for Barnsley
Jack Walton kept one clean sheet in three league outings for Barnsley last season

Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut against Nottingham Forest in April and featured a total of three times at the end of last season.

"I want to kick on, work hard and get the club back into the Championship," he told the club website.

"I was proud to make my debut but now it's time to try and impress the new gaffer [Daniel Stendel]."

