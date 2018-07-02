Steven Alzate: Swindon sign Brighton midfielder on loan

Steven Alzate scored one goal in 12 appearances during the 2016-17 season, before signing for Brighton.

League Two club Swindon Town have signed Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Premier League side from Leyton Orient in October 2017, has yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club.

"I have come to Swindon because I think this is a club that is going places and I would love to be a part of that," Alzate told the club website.

"I would love to help the team get promotion and get goals and assists."

The club say the deal is subject to Football Association and English Football League approval.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.