Lia Walti: Arsenal sign Switzerland international midfielder

Lia Walti has scored five goals in 54 games for Switzerland

Arsenal Women have signed Switzerland international midfielder Lia Walti from Bundesliga side Turbine Potsdam.

The 25-year-old joined Potsdam in 2013 and scored seven goals in 97 appearances for the German club.

Walti previously played in Switzerland for YB Frauen, where she won the Nationalliga A title and played in the UEFA Champions League.

"Lia is a fantastic midfielder." Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"She will give us another experienced option in that position. Her work-rate is impressive, and her professionalism will shine through."