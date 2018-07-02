Luke Hyam: Southend United sign former Ipswich Town midfielder

Luke Hyam in action for Ipswich
Luke Hyam is Southend's sixth signing since the end of the 2017-18 campaign

League One side Southend United have signed former Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam on an initial two-year deal.

The 26-year-old left the Tractor Boys this summer after 15 years and 146 appearances for his hometown club.

He returned from an 18-month injury layoff in January and has the option for a third year at Roots Hall.

"First and foremost I just want to get back playing football. For the last two or three years I haven't played regularly," Hyam told the club website.

