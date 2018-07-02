Morgan Williams: Coventry City sign Mickleover Sports defender

From the section

Morgan Williams is Coventry's fifth signing this summer

Coventry City have signed Mickleover Sports defender Morgan Williams for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Williams, 18, had a trial with the club's under-23s at the end of 2017-18.

He is the second player to join a League One club from seventh-tier Mickleover in the last week after Andy Dales signed for Scunthorpe United.

"He had a good grounding at Mickleover and impressed there last season," under-23s coach Jason Farndon told the Coventry website.

