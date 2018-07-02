Morgan Williams: Coventry City sign Mickleover Sports defender

Morgan Williams
Morgan Williams is Coventry's fifth signing this summer

Coventry City have signed Mickleover Sports defender Morgan Williams for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Williams, 18, had a trial with the club's under-23s at the end of 2017-18.

He is the second player to join a League One club from seventh-tier Mickleover in the last week after Andy Dales signed for Scunthorpe United.

"He had a good grounding at Mickleover and impressed there last season," under-23s coach Jason Farndon told the Coventry website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired