Theo Archibald: Forest Green sign Brentford winger on loan

Theo Archibald
Theo Archibald joined Brentford from Celtic in August 2017

League Two Forest Green Rovers have signed Brentford winger Theo Archibald on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Scot, who came through Celtic's academy, has made two league appearances for the Bees.

"From what I've seen today the standard is high and I'm expecting good things for the season," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Promotion is definitely the aim and we have the capabilities to do that if everything falls into place."

