BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Neymar scores for Brazil against Mexico
Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico
- From the section World Cup
Neymar turns in Willian's low cross from close range to open the scoring for Brazil against Mexico as the five-time World Cup winners reach the quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
