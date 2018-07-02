BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Brazil 2-0 Mexico highlights
Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
- From the section World Cup
Brazil secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup as goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino hand them a 2-0 win against Mexico.
MATCH REPORT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Available to UK users only.
