BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Brazil 2-0 Mexico highlights

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Brazil secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup as goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino hand them a 2-0 win against Mexico.

MATCH REPORT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

WATCH MORE:From Genk to the World Cup: The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

From Genk to the World Cup: The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Video

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens)

Video

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Russia (3-4 pens)

Video

Russia shock Spain: How Fabregas, players & fans reacted

Video

How Jorgensen's last-ditch gamble nearly paid off

Video

Watch Akinfeev's penalty saves as Russia beat Spain

Video

Watch every penalty as Russia knock out Spain

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Mbappe & Cavani see off Messi & Ronaldo

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Video

Mbappe extends France's lead

Video

Mbappe's low strike puts France back into lead

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Ronaldo shows off more skill in training

Video

What is 'mate' and why do so many footballers drink it?

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired