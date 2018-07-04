Europa League: Trakai v Cefn Druids (Thu)

Media playback is not supported on this device Druids ‘disappointed’ after Europa draw

Europa League preliminary round second leg: Trakai v Cefn Druids Venue: Alytus Stadium, Alytus Date: Thursday, 5 July Kick-off: 17:30 BST

James Davies says Cefn Druids have "everything to play for" in their Europa League preliminary round second leg away to Trakai on Thursday, 5 July.

The striker gave Druids the lead in the first leg but Donatas Kazlauskas' late goal for the Lithuanians denied the Welsh side a first win in Europe.

"Obviously they'll have all the fans behind them but we've got our game plan," Davies said.

"We'll still have a go at it. We've got to go out and score."

James Davies joined Cefn Druids from mid Wales side Llanfair United

Davies had scored the winning goal in the Welsh Premier League play-off final in May against Cardiff Met, which secured European football for the second time in Druids' history.

The 24-year-old gave the Ancients the lead early in the second half of last week's first leg at New Saints' Park Hall Stadium, before Trakai scored a crucial late away goal.

"It's a great feeling to score a goal in Europe," Davies told BBC Wales Sport.

"I never thought it would happen and didn't think I would ever play in Europe let alone score.

"It was obviously disappointing to concede so late in the game

"But if you would have said 1-1 before the game we probably would have taken it and we're still in the game... we've got everything to play for."

The winners of the tie will face Kazakhstan's FC Irtysh Pavlodar in the first qualifying round, with the first leg on Thursday, 12 July.