National League fixtures 2018-19: Salford open v Leyton Orient, Chesterfield at Ebbsfleet

Salford City will play in the fifth tier of English football for the first time in 2018-19

National League newcomers Salford City will host ex-English Football League side Leyton Orient in their first match of the 2018-19 season on 4 August.

The Ammies, who are co-owned by five former Manchester United players, are in the fifth tier for the first time.

National League South champions Havant & Waterlooville start at Barrow.

Chesterfield open at Ebbsfleet in their first season out of the EFL since 1921, while fellow relegated side Barnet start with a trip to Aldershot.

The Spireites, managed by five-time Barnet boss Martin Allen, have dropped to non-league from League One in the space of two seasons.

Former England Under-21, Brighton and Hull manager Peter Taylor will take his Dagenham & Redbridge side to Boreham Wood for his first competitive game in charge.

Harrogate have never played as high as the National League and get their campaign under way at home to Sutton, with fellow play-off winners Braintree starting against FC Halifax Town.

Opening-day fixtures

Saturday, 4 August

Kick-offs 15:00 BST