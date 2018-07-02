Hakeeb Adelakun: Bristol City sign former Scunthorpe United midfielder

Hakeeb Adelakun made 49 appearances for Scunthorpe United last season

Bristol City have signed midfielder Hakeeb Adelakun on a three-year deal following the end of his contract with Scunthorpe United.

The 22-year-old made 169 appearances for Scunthorpe and joins the Robins with the option of a further year.

"Hakeeb is an exciting prospect, one I'm looking forward to working with," head coach Lee Johnson said.

"In my opinion he has the potential to replicate the form displayed by Albert Adomah and Yannick Bolasie."

London-born Adelakun had spells at Crystal Palace and West Ham United as a youth before joining the Iron after a trial in 2012.

He went on to make his league debut against Tranmere at Glanford Park later that year, becoming the Iron's youngest player, aged just 16 years and 201 days.

