Luke Garbutt: Oxford United sign Everton defender on season-long loan

Luke Garbutt won 11 caps for England Under-21s

Oxford United have signed Everton defender Luke Garbutt on a season long-loan deal.

The 25-year-old has previously had loan spells with Cheltenham, Colchester, Fulham and Wigan.

Garbutt is the League One side's fourth summer signing after Tony McMahon, Cameron Norman and Samir Carruthers.

"He is a very good player and I am flattered he sees Oxford as the club to help him take his career forward," boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

