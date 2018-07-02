Zak Vyner: Rotherham United sign Bristol City defender on loan

From the section

Zak Vyner helped Plymouth earn a 2-1 home win over Rotherham in League One in April

Rotherham United have signed Bristol City defender Zak Vyner on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan with Plymouth Argyle, scoring once in 17 appearances.

Vyner is the Millers' third summer signing after defender Clark Robertson and striker Kyle Vassell joined from Blackpool on Friday.

Paul Warne's side start the Championship campaign with a trip to Brentford on Saturday, 4 August.

