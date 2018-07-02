BBC Sport - Europa League: Cefn Druids ‘disappointed’ after Trakai draw
Druids ‘disappointed’ after Europa draw
- From the section Welsh
Cefn Druids manager Huw Griffiths was proud of his side's efforts in their 1-1 draw against Trakai in the Europa League preliminary round first leg.
But Griffiths was disappointed his side were denied a famous victory after conceding a late goal against the Lithuanian team.
The Ancients travel to Lithuania for the second leg on Thursday, 5 July.
