BBC Sport - Europa League: Cefn Druids ‘disappointed’ after Trakai draw

Druids ‘disappointed’ after Europa draw

  • From the section Welsh

Cefn Druids manager Huw Griffiths was proud of his side's efforts in their 1-1 draw against Trakai in the Europa League preliminary round first leg.

But Griffiths was disappointed his side were denied a famous victory after conceding a late goal against the Lithuanian team.

The Ancients travel to Lithuania for the second leg on Thursday, 5 July.

Top videos

Video

Druids ‘disappointed’ after Europa draw

  • From the section Welsh
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray out of Wimbledon is 'depressing' - McEnroe

  • From the section Tennis
Video

From Genk to the World Cup: The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Video

Russia shock Spain: How Fabregas, players & fans reacted

Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens)

Video

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Russia (3-4 pens)

Video

How Jorgensen's last-ditch gamble nearly paid off

Video

Watch Akinfeev's penalty saves as Russia beat Spain

Video

Watch every penalty as Russia knock out Spain

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired