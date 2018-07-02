Jodie Botterill quits as Jersey women's manager to concentrate on playing career

Jodie Botterill had led the island side with coach Daniel Seviour at the 2017 island Games in Gotland

Jodie Botterill has resigned as manager of Jersey's women's football team.

The 33-year-old former Wales international had been in charge of the island side for just over a year, but has quit to resume her playing career.

She led Jersey to a bronze medal at last summer's Island Games as player-manager alongside coach Daniel Seviour.

The Jersey FA has appointed former island player Fiona McKinnon-Fox and Chad Morris as the new joint head coaches of the side.

"I have missed playing the game," said Botterill.

"During the Island Games, I tried to combine both playing and coaching roles but found it difficult to give 100% to both.

"I hope to continue my coaching once I have finished playing, but for now I still want to enjoy the short time I have left on the pitch."

The duo are the third management team to run Jersey's side in 15 months, after Simon Petulla resigned in March 2017.