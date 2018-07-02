Jodie Botterill quits as Jersey women's manager to concentrate on playing career
- From the section Women's Football
Jodie Botterill has resigned as manager of Jersey's women's football team.
The 33-year-old former Wales international had been in charge of the island side for just over a year, but has quit to resume her playing career.
She led Jersey to a bronze medal at last summer's Island Games as player-manager alongside coach Daniel Seviour.
The Jersey FA has appointed former island player Fiona McKinnon-Fox and Chad Morris as the new joint head coaches of the side.
"I have missed playing the game," said Botterill.
"During the Island Games, I tried to combine both playing and coaching roles but found it difficult to give 100% to both.
"I hope to continue my coaching once I have finished playing, but for now I still want to enjoy the short time I have left on the pitch."
The duo are the third management team to run Jersey's side in 15 months, after Simon Petulla resigned in March 2017.