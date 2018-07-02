Lee Grant: Man Utd close to signing Stoke City keeper

Lee Grant
Lee Grant only made five first-team appearances for Stoke last season

Manchester United are close to signing goalkeeper Lee Grant for about £1.5m from Championship side Stoke City.

United boss Jose Mourinho wants to let Portugal Under-21 international Joel Pereira go out on loan for the season.

With Sam Johnstone set to leave Old Trafford this summer, Mourinho will need back-up for first-choice pair David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

West Bromwich Albion are keen on signing Johnstone, who has spent the past 18 months on loan at Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old, who missed only one Championship game last season and started Villa's play-off final defeat by Fulham at Wembley, is a potential replacement for Ben Foster.

Watford are closing in on a deal for England international Foster, who, along with defender Craig Dawson, is expected to be fined by Albion for refusing to join the club's pre-season tour of Portugal.

Grant, 35, has played over 500 professional games in spells at Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

He joined Stoke in 2016 but only made five first-team appearances last season, his last coming in a 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Liverpool on 29 November.

