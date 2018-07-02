Jack Storer: Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald recruits forward

Alan Archibald has added striker Jack Storer to his squad

Forward Jack Storer has joined Partick Thistle on a one-year deal after being on trial with Alan Archibald's side.

The Englishman, 20, left Birmingham City at the end of his contract this summer, having joined Blues from Stevenage in 2016.

While at St Andrew's, he was loaned to Yeovil Town, Gloucester City and Solihull Moors.

Scottish Championship side Thistle face Stenhousemuir in their League Cup first-round opener on 14 July.

Further group games against Greenock Morton, Albion Rovers and Ayr United follow before the Jags start their league campaign away to Ayr on 4 August.