2018 World Cup: Spanish newspapers 2 Jul From the section World Cup Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44682055 Read more about sharing. 'Going home' is Marca's simple, honest but damning headline 'The end of a generation' declares AS As Mundo Deportivo point out, Spain paid the 'maximum penalty' against Russia The gloomy headline on ABC simply reads 'Goodbye world' Almost British in how reserved it is, the Sport headline reads 'What a pity' And finally, El Correo, who go with one simple word: 'Impotence'