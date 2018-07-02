2018 World Cup: Spanish newspapers

Marca
'Going home' is Marca's simple, honest but damning headline
AS
'The end of a generation' declares AS
Mundo
As Mundo Deportivo point out, Spain paid the 'maximum penalty' against Russia
ABC
The gloomy headline on ABC simply reads 'Goodbye world'
Sport
Almost British in how reserved it is, the Sport headline reads 'What a pity'
El Correo
And finally, El Correo, who go with one simple word: 'Impotence'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired