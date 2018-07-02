Adam King: Peterborough United sign Swansea City midfielder on loan

Adam King has made two substitute appearances for Swansea - in the FA Cup and EFL Cup

League One side Peterborough United have signed Swansea City midfielder Adam King on loan until 19 January.

It is the second time Posh boss Steve Evans has signed King in 2018, having brought him to Mansfield in January - a month before he left the Stags.

Scot King, 22, joined Swansea from Hearts in 2014 and has played in League One on loan at Southend and Crewe.

"He is an outstanding addition to a talented squad being assembled," Evans told the Posh website.

King is Peterborough's 10th signing since the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

