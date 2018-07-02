Remi Allen: Reading Women midfielder signs new contract

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL Round-up: Watch Remi Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City

Reading midfielder Remi Allen has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Women's Super League side.

The 27-year-old former Birmingham player, capped by England at youth level, scored nine goals in 2017-18 as Reading finished fourth in WSL 1.

Her overhead kick against Manchester City in April earned a nomination for WSL goal of the year in 2017-18.

Allen's new contract comes after England midfielder Jade Moore agreed a deal to stay with Kelly Chambers' team.