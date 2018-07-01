Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen fouls Croatia's Ante Rebic to deny him an extra-time winner and Kasper Schmeichel saves the resulting spot kick to send the last-16 tie into penalties.

In the end, Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties to set up a World Cup quarter-final tie against hosts Russia.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens)

Available to UK users only.