World Cup 2018: Andres Iniesta retires from international football after Spain exit

Andres Iniesta, who scored Spain's winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, has announced his retirement from international football following the team's exit against Russia.

The 34-year-old came on as a substitute as Spain lost 4-3 on penalties to the hosts in the last 16 on Sunday.

Iniesta scored Spain's first penalty in the shootout in his 131st - and final - outing for his country.

"It is a reality that is my last match with the national team," he said.

Iniesta, who made his debut in 2006, also helped Spain win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 during a glittering 12 year international career.

"Sometimes the endings are not as one dreams," added the former Barcelona player. "It is the saddest day of my career."

Iniesta ended his 22 year career at Barca in May when he moved to Japanese top-flight side Vissel Kobe.

He won 32 trophies at Barcelona, where he made 674 senior appearances, having joined the youth set-up aged 12.

