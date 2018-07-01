BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Russia stun Spain - Cesc Fabregas, players & fans react
Russia shock Spain: How Fabregas, players & fans reacted
- From the section World Cup
Watch some of our favourite reactions to Russia's penalty shootout victory over 2010 World Cup winners Spain as the hosts book their place in the quarter-finals.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Spain 1-1 Russia (3-4 pens)
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired