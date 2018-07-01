BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev saves twice as Russia beat Spain on penalties
Watch every penalty as Russia knock out Spain
- From the section World Cup
Russian fans erupt inside the Luzhniki Stadium as Igor Akinfeev saves twice to help the hosts beat Spain 4-3 on penalties and reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Russia stun Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals
WATCH MORE: Dzyuba levels for Russia from the penalty spot
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
