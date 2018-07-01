BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev saves twice as Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties

Watch Akinfeev's penalty saves as Russia beat Spain

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saves twice in a shootout as the hosts beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

FOLLOW: Spain v Russia - Follow BBC One, 5 live commentary and live text

WATCH MORE: Dzyuba levels for Russia from the penalty spot

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Watch Akinfeev's penalty saves as Russia beat Spain

Video

Dzyuba levels for Russia from the penalty spot

Video

Ignashevich own goal puts Spain ahead against Russia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Mbappe & Cavani see off Messi & Ronaldo

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Video

Mbappe extends France's lead

Video

Mbappe's low strike puts France back into lead

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Ronaldo shows off more skill in training

Video

What is 'mate' and why do so many footballers drink it?

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Player for player England are better than Colombia - Jenas

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Video

Japan & Poland approach disgraceful - Neville

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired