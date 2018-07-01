BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev saves twice as Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties
Watch Akinfeev's penalty saves as Russia beat Spain
- From the section World Cup
Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saves twice in a shootout as the hosts beat Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
