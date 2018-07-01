BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens) highlights
Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens)
Danijel Subasic saves three penalties as Croatia knock out a dogged Denmark in a nerve-shredding shootout to set up a World Cup quarter-final tie against hosts Russia.
MATCH REPORT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on pens)
