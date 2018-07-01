BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Spain 1-1 Russia (3-4 pens) highlights
Highlights: Spain 1-1 Russia (3-4 pens)
- From the section World Cup
Hosts Russia pull off the biggest shock of the 2018 World Cup so far as they beat 2010 winners Spain in the first penalty shootout of the tournament to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 48 years.
MATCH REPORT: Russia stun Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
WATCH MORE: Highlights - France 4-3 Argentina
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired