BBC Sport - Barbershop Ballers: Superbowl winner Jay Ajayi, DJ Target & Sideman show us their best tekkers

Barbershop Ballers: World Cup Inspired Tekkers

Barbershop Ballers guests Superbowl winner Jay Ajayi, DJ Target & Sideman show us their best tekkers, to watch more from Saturday's show catch-up here.

BBC Sport & BBC Radio 1Xtra bring you alternative World Cup analysis live from a Barbershop in London.

Nick Bright is joined by musicians, DJ's and sport stars to reflect on the latest action from Russia. Today's guests feature Wavey Boy Smith (Mr Bigz) plus Cheeky Sport's Akeem & Jermaine.

To watch live, click here.

