BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Artem Dzyuba levels for Russia from the penalty spot
- From the section World Cup
Artem Dzyuba slots in from the penalty spot to level for Russia after Spain's Gerard Pique is penalised for handball in their last 16 tie at the 2018 World Cup.
