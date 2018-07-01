BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Own goal by Russia's Sergei Ignashevich puts Spain ahead
Ignashevich own goal puts Spain ahead against Russia
Russia's Sergei Ignashevich puts the ball into his own net under pressure from Sergio Ramos to put Spain 1-0 up in their last-16 tie at the 2018 World Cup.
