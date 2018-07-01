Curtis Davies: Derby County centre-back extends contract to 2020

Curtis Davies started all 48 of Derby's league and play-off fixtures in the 2017-18 campaign

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies has signed an extended contract with the Championship club until 2020.

Former West Bromwich Albion man Davies, 33, has been with the Rams since June 2017, after spells at Hull City, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

He played in all 46 of Derby's Championship matches in 2017-18, plus both legs of their play-off semi-final, which they lost on aggregate to Fulham.

"His level of consistency has been top drawer," Derby boss Frank Lampard said.

"He's got Premier League experience and it's clear that he had a fantastic first year at the club last season."