Toni Leistner: QPR sign former FC Union Berlin defender
Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed free agent German defender Toni Leistner on a three-year contract.
The 27-year-old was unattached following the end of his deal at German second-tier club FC Union Berlin.
"QPR is a big club and a traditional club so it is good to be here," Leistner told Rangers' club website.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old right-back Joe Felix has joined QPR's Under-23 squad on a one-year deal after being released by Fulham, following a trial at QPR.
