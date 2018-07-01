Toni Leistner: QPR sign former FC Union Berlin defender

Toni Leistner
Centre-back Toni Leistner is new QPR boss Steve McClaren's first summer signing

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed free agent German defender Toni Leistner on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old was unattached following the end of his deal at German second-tier club FC Union Berlin.

"QPR is a big club and a traditional club so it is good to be here," Leistner told Rangers' club website.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old right-back Joe Felix has joined QPR's Under-23 squad on a one-year deal after being released by Fulham, following a trial at QPR.

