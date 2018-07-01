Celtic: Difficult to keep Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard & Leigh Griffiths happy - O'Dea

Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard scored 24 goals between them for Celtic last season

Celtic may struggle to keep all three of their main strikers happy, says former player Darren O'Dea.

The Scottish champions paid a club record fee, believed to be in excess of £8m, to make Odsonne Edouard's move permanent this summer.

The former Paris St-Germain striker will compete with fellow Frenchman Moussa Dembele and Scotland forward Leigh Griffiths for a starting place.

"How do you keep them happy?" asked Dundee captain O'Dea on Sportsound.

"They've spent a huge amount of money. You've got Dembele, who's getting touted for £30m and you've got Griffiths, who's prolific and Scotland's number one striker.

"Griffiths, he's matured a lot and he's done well but he ain't happy when he's not playing.

"I know people say, 'Celtic play 60 games'. Well they're not going to be happy playing 20 games each because if they play in the system they have played, which is one through the middle, it's not enough.

"It's not enough for any one of them. They're all that good. They're completely different."

Edouard, 20, scored 11 goals in 29 Celtic appearances last season, while Griffiths, 27, netted 13 in 39 - plus two goals for Scotland - in an injury-disrupted campaign.

Dembele, 21, also had spells out with injury after a prolific debut season at the club, but still managed 16 goals in 39 outings.

Dembele and O'Dea have been regular opponents over the past two seasons

Speaking during Celtic's pre-season camp in Austria, Griffiths said: "I'm at the time in my career where I need to be playing regular football. Hopefully when I do get that starting jersey I'll make it my own."

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald says the club's manager Brendan Rodgers may move to a different system.

"It gives him the opportunity and the option now to change things up if he wants to, and a little bit more in terms of the shape that they play," the Australian told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I think we might see that a little bit more this year compared to the last two seasons.

"People are starting to now wake up to what Celtic are doing and what they do in that certain shape.

"He's changed it, he's tried to overload the midfield with six. He can now play two up front if he wants to with Edouard, because I think he looks a better player anyway when he's playing with someone."