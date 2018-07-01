Sunday's back pages 1 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44672323 Read more about sharing. The Sunday Telegraph have an update on Dele Alli's fitness for England The Mail on Sunday's back page picture is France striker Kylian Mbappe after his goals against Argentina The Star on Sunday have Harry Kane talking about England's forthcoming World Cup fixture with Colombia The Sunday Express lead on England striker Harry Kane comments on the Colombia game