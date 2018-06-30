Edinson Cavani: Uruguay 'worried' by hamstring injury
-
- From the section World Cup
Uruguay v France
- World Cup quarter-final:
- Date: Friday, 6 July, 15:00 BST Venue: Nizhny Novgorod
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez says he is "worried" after Edinson Cavani limped out of their 2-1 win against Portugal with a suspected hamstring injury.
Cavani, 31, scored both goals as Uruguay booked a quarter-final with France next Friday - but left the pitch with 16 minutes remaining.
"We don't have a lot of time to recover," said Tabarez.
"Right now, we are only worried but we don't know how serious the injury really is."
- How did the players rate?
- From Messi to Mbappe - the baton is passed
- Check out the full knockout schedule
Cavani - Paris St-Germain's record goalscorer - said: "I hope the pain turns out to be nothing.
"I just felt something at one point and couldn't recover. I hope (to be fit), I'll do everything to make sure I can take to the field with my teammates,
"I am really happy to see all these people partying."