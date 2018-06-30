Leo Bonatini: Wolves complete permanent deals for Brazilian striker and youngster Ruben Vinagre

Bonatini has previously played for Cruzeiro in Brazil and Estoril in Portugal

Wolves have turned the loan moves of Leo Bonatini and Ruben Vinagre into permanent deals.

Bonatini, who scored 12 goals in 43 games as Nuno Espirito Santo's side won the Championship last season, has signed a four-year contract.

The Brazilian striker, 24, has moved from Saudi Professional League side Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

Portuguese defender Vinagre, 19, who played nine Championship games, has joined from Monaco on a five-year deal.

Wolves have already strengthened ahead of their return to the Premier League by signing Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Sporting Lisbon and Mexico forward Raul Jimenez.

"We are delighted to secure the services of two players we rate very highly, and we believe can play a huge part in our plans for our first season back in the Premier League and beyond," Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell told the club's website.