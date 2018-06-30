BBC Sport - World Cup: NFL star Jay Ajayi goes crazy for Di Maria's goal

'Oh wow!' - NFL star goes crazy for Di Maria's goal

NFL star and 2018 Super Bowl winner Jay Ajayi reacts with amazement to Angel Di Maria's wonder-goal for Argentina at the World Cup.

Watch the first episode of World Cup Barber Shop Ballers here.

Read more about the show.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Oh wow!' - NFL star goes crazy for Di Maria's goal

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Ronaldo shows off more skill in training

Video

Asher-Smith sets British Championships 100m record

Video

Highlights: Rossouw ton guides Hampshire to One-Day Cup success

Video

Prescod edges out Hughes to win 100m

Video

Highlights: Classy Wozniacki wins Eastbourne title

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired