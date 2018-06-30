BBC Sport - World Cup: NFL star Jay Ajayi goes crazy for Di Maria's goal
'Oh wow!' - NFL star goes crazy for Di Maria's goal
NFL star and 2018 Super Bowl winner Jay Ajayi reacts with amazement to Angel Di Maria's wonder-goal for Argentina at the World Cup.
