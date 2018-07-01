Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Everton, Tottenham, Celtic, Miller, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Everton will have to beat several Premier League clubs to the signing of Celtic's Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, with Tottenham also keen on the 21-year-old.(Liverpool Echo)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken to Tierney about a £25m bid from Everton, encouraging him to "stay focused". (Sun)

And Celtic are willing to play hardball by turning down Everton's opening £25m bid for Scotland international Tierney. (Sunday Mail)

Tierney has helped Celtic win successive domestic Trebles

Bury head coach Ryan Lowe, whose side face Rangers in a friendly on Friday, says new Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has been "ruthless" in his approach to training and expects his long-time friend to "be a good man manager". (Herald - subscription required)

Hibernian captain David Gray made his long awaited comeback from injury and Danny Swanson scored twice as the Easter Road side beat Linlithgow Rose 2-0 in Saturday's friendly. (Scotland on Sunday)

Former Hibernian Ladies and Bristol City Women head coach Willie Kirk says the opportunity to become assistant to boss Casey Stone at Manchester United's new women's team was too good to turn down. (Herald - subscription required)

New Livingston player-manager Kenny Miller is willing to ask former club Rangers for players on loan, despite an ongoing dispute between himself and the Ibrox club after he was suspended towards the end of his stay in Glasgow. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scope to bring players in - Miller

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, who has just returned from a broken leg, limped off with a thigh knock during Saturday's friendly defeat by Bohemians Prague. (Sun)

Leigh Griffiths insists he will do all he can to see off the challenge of Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard and be Celtic's first choice striker. (Herald - subscription required)

Meanwhile, manager Brendan Rodgers insists defender Jozo Simunovic will not be leaving Celtic.(Sunday Mail)