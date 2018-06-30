BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe's low strike puts France ahead
Mbappe's low strike puts France back into lead
- From the section World Cup
Nineteen-year-old Kylian Mbappe puts France 3-2 ahead in their last-16 tie with Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.
