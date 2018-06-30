Cavani double sees Uruguay past Portugal

Edinson Cavani scored two superb goals as Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1 to set up a World Cup quarter-final with France.

It meant Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out of the tournament - hours after Lionel Messi and Argentina were also eliminated, beaten 4-3 by Les Bleus.

Cavani headed the opener after a fine one-two with Luis Suarez, but Pepe rose unmarked to nod in an equaliser.

Uruguay won it as Cavani steered a brilliant goal beyond goalkeeper Rui Patricio, but he limped off late on.

