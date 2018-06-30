World Cup 2018: Germany were not hungry enough - Jurgen Klinsmann

Germany boss Joachim Low has come under pressure since their World Cup exit

Germany were "complacent" and "not hungry enough" as they suffered a shock World Cup exit, their former striker and manager Jurgen Klinsmann has said.

The defending champions finished bottom of Group F after losing two of their three group games.

The four-time winners had been among the pre-tournament favourites.

"The hunger is not the same, the desire is not the same," said the 1990 World Cup winner, who admitted the current team "deserved to go home".

Referring to their 2014 victory, Klinsmann said: "It is always difficult when you win to repeat it four years later.

"That was reflected in all three games and in their preparation." The players "weren't sharp enough", he declared, adding: "The disappointment is huge."

Klinsmann, who managed the national side between 2004 and 2006, also admitted "people are very upset" and said supporters expected Germany to "cruise through the group stages" after they were drawn alongside Sweden, South Korea and Mexico.

"The team and the coach is being criticised and there's lots of discussion on what needs to be done," he said.

"They won the Confederations Cup last year in Russia so of course everyone is disappointed."

Current Germany manager Joachim Low has admitted his side deserved to go out and his position has come under question after 12 years in charge.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said he "firmly assumes" Low will stay on, but ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live "he has to go".