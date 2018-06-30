BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: How Kylian Mbappe lit up France v Argentina

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Kylian Mbappe announces himself on football's biggest stage with two fine goals in a brilliant individual display as France beat Argentina to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

WATCH MORE: France 4-3 Argentina highlights

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

How Mbappe lit up the World Cup

Video

Highlights: France 4-3 Argentina

Video

Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'

Video

'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level

Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

Ronaldo shows off more skill in training

Video

Asher-Smith sets British Championships 100m record

Video

Highlights: Rossouw ton guides Hampshire to One-Day Cup success

Video

Prescod edges out Hughes to win 100m

Video

Highlights: Classy Wozniacki wins Eastbourne title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What is 'mate' and why do so many footballers drink it?

Video

Watch: Ohuruogu wins thrilling 400m gold at 2013 Worlds

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired