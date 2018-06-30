BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'Glorious' Benjamin Pavard strike brings France level
'Glorious' Pavard strike brings France level
Right-back Benjamin Pavard equalises with a 'glorious' strike in France's last-16 tie with Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.
