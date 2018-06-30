BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann penalty gives France lead against Argentina
Griezmann penalty gives France lead
- From the section World Cup
Antoine Griezmann gives France the lead with a penalty against Argentina after Marcos Rojo hauls down Kylian Mbappe in their round of 16 game at the World Cup.
