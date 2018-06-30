BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: What is mate and why do so many footballers drink it?
What is 'mate' and why do so many footballers drink it?
- From the section World Cup
Pablo Zabaleta tells us all about the South American tea known as 'mate', the pre-match drink of choice for some of the continents biggest names such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
