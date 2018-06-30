BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: What is mate and why do so many footballers drink it?

What is 'mate' and why do so many footballers drink it?

Pablo Zabaleta tells us all about the South American tea known as 'mate', the pre-match drink of choice for some of the continents biggest names such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

What is 'mate' and why do so many footballers drink it?

Video

