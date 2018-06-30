Jack Robinson: Nottingham Forest sign QPR left-back

From the section

Jack Robinson scored two goals in 34 appearances for QPR last season

Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign Jack Robinson when the left-back officially leaves Championship rivals QPR at the end of June.

The 24-year-old England Under-21 international is set to become a Forest player on a two-year deal on 1 July.

Robinson, who played 34 games in all competitions last season, rejected a new deal at the west London side.

He came through the youth ranks at Liverpool, making 11 appearances before joining Rangers in 2014.

